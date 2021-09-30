Lyda Hill To Receive History Making Texan Award

The Texas State History Museum Foundation selected philanthropist and business leader Lyda Hill and pianist James Dick.

The award recognizes living Texas legends whose contributions to the state and the nation have been truly historic and exceptional in scope. The Texas Independence Day Dinner celebrates the state’s culture and supports the Bullock Museum, the nation’s premier institution on Texas history. Lynn McBee of Dallas will serve as chair and Jan Felts Bullock of Austin will serve as honorary chair of the event.

“Lyda Hill is a game-changer both as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. She founded one of the largest travel companies in the nation, and played a key role in the Fort Worth Stockyards revitalization that stands as a case study for similar projects. She approaches her substantial charitable interests with the same business savvy. Miss Hill made The Giving Pledge, positioning her as one of the most generous and committed philanthropists in the country,” Lynn McBee, dinner chair and TSHMF trustee said. “James Dick elevates Texas nationally as a leader in the arts through his own talent as a concert pianist and his global impact on the education of young artists. He’s performed in the top concert halls in the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and has been showered with accolades. His lasting legacy transcends his own talent, through founding the Round Top Festival Institute, which has taught hundreds of talented young musicians and presented world-class classical performances in a stunning setting. The 2022 Texas Independence Day Dinner will be a celebration of these two exceptional honorees and their contributions to Texas, the nation and the world.”

Hill has recently continued her investments in social purpose real estate, leading the redevelopment of Pegasus Park in Dallas into the region’s leading biotech and social impact innovation district.

Previous recipients include: James P. Allison, Ph.D.; Ruth Altshuler; Secretary James A. Baker III; Former Gov. Dolph Briscoe; Former President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush; Former President George W. and Mrs. Laura Bush; Charles Butt; Earl Campbell; Former Gov. and Mrs. William P. Clements Jr.; Van Cliburn; Barbara Smith Conrad; Denton Cooley, M.D.; Ben Crenshaw; Walter Cronkite; Michael DeBakey, M.D.; Gerald Hines; Lieutenant Governor Bill Hobby; Nancy Ann Hunt and Ray Hunt; Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison; Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez; Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson; Herb Kelleher; The King Ranch; Tom Kite; Eugene F. Kranz; John Mendelson, MD; George P. Mitchell; Edith and Peter O’Donnell; Ross Perot; Darrell K Royal; Nolan Ryan; Bob Schieffer; Ambassador Robert S. Strauss; Lee Trevino.

