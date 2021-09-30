6/9/1925 – 9/26/2021

Therylene Knox Helm died peacefully on September 26, 2021, at the age of 96. T.K., as she was known, was born to Winnie Dill and Therylle Burkhead Knox in Breckenridge, Texas, where she spent her early life later moving with her family to Roswell, New Mexico, and then Weatherford, Texas.

She pursued an education major at TCU, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad, served as Rodeo Queen, and participated in student leadership. After graduation, she taught in the Fort Worth ISD for several years. Throughout her life, she was a strong advocate for American and Texas values and instilled them in her family through her example of community service that lasted into her 80’s. She was a strong, independent, gracious west Texas woman.

T.K. and her husband, John L. Helm, were married on August 18, 1951, and raised two children, making Dallas their residence. After their children graduated high school, she and Johnny traveled extensively overseas for his business. T.K. would often say about those years, “He showed me the world,” as together they lived that dream she had cherished since she was a child. T.K.’s greatest joy and highest priority were above all her family.

She is survived by her brother Jack D. Knox, her children, Aliece H. Hendricks and John T. Helm, his wife Betty, and three beloved grandchildren, Hunter, John Travis, and Alexandra. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Ella Helm, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission Fund at South Main Church of Christ, 201 S. Main, Weatherford, Texas, 76086, (817) 594-3030 or the charity of your choice.