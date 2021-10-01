Dallas Foundation Awards Nearly $50,000 To Seven Nonprofits

Seven nonprofits received the Dallas Foundation’s 2021 Community Impact prizes as part of North Texas Giving Day.

Withers Elementary PTA received $7,500 in the ‘birth to three care’ category, Big Brothers Big Sister Lone Star received $10,000, For Oak Cliff received $7,500, the Grief and Loss Center of North Texas received $5,000, The Well Community received $5,000, Family Promise of Irving received $5,000, and Bridges Safehouse Inc. received $5,000.

“The Dallas Foundation has been a funding partner of North Texas Giving Day since its inception in 2009, and we have always enjoyed teaming up with Communities Foundation of Texas to support nonprofit organizations most closely aligned with our work,” said Drexell Owusu, chief impact officer of The Dallas Foundation. “These Community Impact Prizes celebrate just a few of our many partner organizations whose work improves the lives of children and families in Dallas.”

For Oak Cliff, shown: $7,500 Community Impact Prize for Birth to Three Care (Medium Nonprofit): Krysisha Conly, Marketing Specialist; Xavier Henderson, Chief of Development; Michael Berry, Program Associate; Drexell Owusu, Chief Impact Officer, The Dallas Foundation; Julianna Bradley, Director of Food Justice, and her baby Kingston; Amber Brown, Director of Program Operations; and Dr. Staci Williams, Director of Education. PHOTO: Jason Janik/The Dallas Foundation

Each award aligns with The Dallas Foundation’s strategic priorities, which focus on partnerships that work to reduce intergenerational poverty and meet pressing needs in the Dallas area.

The foundation’s key areas of impact include programs that improve the quality of life for children across Dallas ages birth to three, advance equity and inclusion, and support the civic priorities of Dallas.

Earlier, the foundation also presented two ‘meet your match prizes’ in partnership with Communities Foundation of North Texas, which presents North Texas Giving Day each year. The Coalition for Aging LBGT and Southern Dallas Link each received $5,000 to be leveraged as 1:1 matching funds through North Texas Giving Day.

The ‘meet your match prizes’ were randomly drawn and awarded to a small-size nonprofit and a medium-size nonprofit, based in Dallas County who have attempted to secure their own matching funds but have been unsuccessful.

See our North Texas Giving Day coverage here. For more information about The Dallas Foundation, visit their website.