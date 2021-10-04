Second Chapter Bookstore Starts New Chapter

The Second Chapter Bookstore in Snider Plaza has started a new chapter.

The pop-up bookstore operated by the Friends of the University Park Public Library opened Saturday morning in a new location in the plaza at 6916 Snider Plaza, in between Short Stop and East Hampton. It will be open until Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

University Park City Manager Robbie Corder cut the ribbon to open the store.

The store, which sells gently used, donated books, with proceeds benefiting the University Park Public Library, first opened at another location in the shopping center last September.

“Second Chapter became a staple in the community and we really brought together neighbors, volunteers, and patrons all for the love of books, and so we are thrilled to continue with a new chapter with this grand opening,” Ashley Blanchette of the Friends of the University Park Public Library said.

Those who are interested in donating new or gently used books to Second Chapter Bookstore can drop them off at University Park’s Peek Service Center at 4420 Worcola Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information about donating, visit the Friends of the University Park Public Library website or email [email protected].