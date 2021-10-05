Scots Top Strong Field at Waterchase

Highland Park showcased its depth in boys golf by placing two teams in the top three in a recent tournament at Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth.

HP’s top team combined for a two-day score of 281-283—564 to defeat runner-up Jesuit by eight strokes. Joe Stover finished second individually for the Scots, followed by teammate Mack Duvall in a tie for third. Martin Kemp and Jacob Pletcher also were in the top 10.

A second HP group was third in the team standings, beating the “A” squads from Class 6A powerhouses such as Flower Mound Marcus and Southlake Carroll.

After picking up their first team title of the fall season, the Scots will return to action on Oct. 8 at Texarkana Country Club.