UPPD Investigating Shooting Near Gas Station in Snider Plaza

University Park Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening near the Shell gas station in the north end of Snider Plaza.

Police say one man was wounded and taken to a hospital by paramedics and the suspect fled the scene after the 7 p.m. incident. University Park police later indicated that the shooting was fatal.

“​​The UP Police Department has secured the area and confirmed that there is not an immediate threat to the community,” the department shared on social media.

The police department asks people to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.