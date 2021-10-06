Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAYLESS DAY?

Reported at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 30: a bitter lesson. A 50-year-old man employed by The Bomb Factory on Elm Street left a “large sum of money” in his vehicle at Preston Forest Village. A burglar broke the rear window to get it.

27 Monday

How did the intruder get into a 67-year-old woman’s home in the 6800 block of Meadow Road before 2:43 a.m.? Possibly through the unlocked back door, police said.

Burglarized before 4:20 p.m.: a 45-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of South Lindhurst Avenue.

Reported at 4:41 p.m.: a weak effort. A would-be burglar tried to get into a 41-year-old man’s home in the 5100 block of Del Roy Drive but not hard enough to do any damage.

28 Tuesday

Incomplete online records didn’t include the age and gender of an unwelcome visitor to NorthPark Center who at 12:26 p.m. received a criminal trespassing warning and resisted “arrest, search, or transport.”

Stolen before 6:36 p.m.: a 22-year-old man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

29 Wednesday

Stolen before 6:13 a.m.: a 21-year-old man’s vehicle from Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

While T2 Outdoor of Lewisville called on a home in the 6500 block of Stichter Avenue, one or more thieves took the swimming pool company’s vehicle before 3:29 p.m.

30 Thursday

Reported at 8:30 a.m.: a low blow. On Sept. 29, a thief took an auto part from under a 48-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 6200 block of Linden Lane.

Reported at 2:11 p.m.: a shocking heist. A crook on Sept. 29 snatched electric cables from the meter of a building at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Investigators dispatched at 6:08 p.m. are investigating a lout who made “unwanted contact” with two women, a 33 year old from Lewisville and a 31 year old from Richardson – at the Christian Works For Children family service center in the 5400 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Stolen before 9:27 p.m.: money from a 50-year-old man from the 4200 block of Ridge Road.

1 Friday

Reported at 12:09 p.m.: A prowler on Sept. 29 got into a home in the 4400 block of Alta Vista Lane and stole a 51-year-old woman’s stuff.

2 Saturday

A visit to the Happy Market Exxon station at Forest Lane and southbound Central Expressway proved inconvenient before 11:50 a.m. as a sadly unwelcome guest received a criminal trespassing warning.

Reported at 5:35 p.m.: The prowler who targeted a 26-year-old woman’s vehicle in the parking lot outside her apartment home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle wasn’t content to take the contents only. The crook also snatched a license plate.

Stolen before 5:42 p.m.: a 64-year-old Mabank, Texas man’s vehicle from a home in the 10700 block of Brookport Place.