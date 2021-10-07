Former NBA Player Speaks at Power of Prevention

Former NBA player Chris Herren recently spoke at the Power of Prevention benefiting Recovery Resource Council.

Honorary chair Taylor Stensrud and event chairs Robin Bagwell and Jan Osborn welcomed about 230 supporters to the Preston Hollow home of Sandra Estess to hear Herren share his experiences as a young player under pressure to perform in the NBA, his struggles with drugs and alcoholism, and his recovery journey to today’s 13-years of sobriety.

Herren’s journey is documented in the bestselling memoir, Basketball Junkie, the Emmy-nominated ESPN Films documentary, 30 For 30: Unguarded, and in stories by The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and Sports Illustrated, among others. Through Herren Talks, Chris has also spoken to over 1 million students and community members about issues of substance use disorder and wellness.

The event raised more than $115,000 for low-and-no-income North Texans to have access to free mental health care and addiction treatment.

“For 75 years Recovery Resource Council has been providing services to North Texas. The Council has new programs for Veterans and homeless in Dallas that will allow us to reach people needing mental health and addiction treatment by meeting some of their basic needs first. We now have the biggest prevention program in the state (serving 20 counties throughout North Texas) and we are here to be the front door to treatment for the overlooked in our community,” Recovery Resource Council CEO Eric Niedermayer told guests.

Guests enjoyed sandwiches from Ruthie’s Food Truck and bought raffle tickets for a chance to win a freshwater baroque pearl choker by Petra Jewelry valued at $2000, a hydra facial donated by Bella MD, or a $100 gift card donated by MaryBeth Boutique.

Robin Bagwell, Taylor Stensrud, and Jan Osborn

Eric Niedermayer and Maureen Maidlow

Caroline Gehan and Sandra Estess PHOTOS: Thomas Garza Photography