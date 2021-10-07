How Does Your Garden Grow?

Call for entries for Dallas’ 27th Annual Waterwise Landscape Tour ends Oct. 9

It’s the 27th year for Dallas’ annual Waterwise Landscape Tour, and organizers hope that all that pandemic time spent at home has homeowners ready to show off their hard work.

But if you want to participate, you’ll need to hurry — entries will be accepted through Oct. 9 for the Oct. 23 virtual event.

“I think this is a contest to inspire family projects at home and to get the kiddos off the couch and outside as well as encouraging adults to do the same!” said Judy Schmidt with the city’s Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability.

Enter by midnight Oct. 9 at www.savedallaswater.com.