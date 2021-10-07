Thursday, October 7, 2021

FROM LEFT: Shane Burns and Shane “Shanepool” Burns. PHOTO: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer Postpones Gala, Holds Tea, Chef Events

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC) founder Cindy Brinker Simmons honored WOKC Guild members with a tea in her North Dallas home on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 12, Maggiano’s Little Italy provided a cooking class for “cancer warriors” (children diagnosed with the disease) at its NorthPark Center restaurant.

But organizers postponed the Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer 40th anniversary Celebration Gala, initially slated for Oct. 16, until April 30, 2022, out of concern for surging infection rates of COVID-19.

“This has weighed on our hearts and minds throughout these past few weeks,” gala chairs Jenice Dunayer and Jackie Thornton said.

At Maggiano’s, executive chef Jessica Alshebli provided the children with a hands-on learning experience leading them through creating lasagna and an apple crisp dessert.

At the tea, Brinker Simmons introduced her dear friend, Connie Yates, as chair of the 2022 WOKC Guild.

  • Cindy Brinker Simmons, Aashik Khakoo, and Regina Bruce
  • Carol Johnson, and Sarah Koldyke
  • Jennie Gilchrist, Karisti Julia, and Jo Alch
  • Jo Tiller, Fran Cashen, and Connie Yates
  • Holly Scurry, Marilyn Ellis, and Tammy Harkins



  • Elian Rojas
  • LEFT TO RIGHT Top: Elian Rojas, Naomi Diaz, Executive Chef Jessica Alshebli, Aashik Khakoo, CEO, WOKC, Nikolos Tacey, Jazlyn Lewis; Bottom: Lucas Hidalgs, Shane “Shanepool” Burns, Lucy Meyer, Juan Pablo Marcias, Nicolas Garcia, Micahi Neal

Photos: Danny Campbell Photography and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) 

