Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer Postpones Gala, Holds Tea, Chef Events
Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC) founder Cindy Brinker Simmons honored WOKC Guild members with a tea in her North Dallas home on Aug. 5.
On Aug. 12, Maggiano’s Little Italy provided a cooking class for “cancer warriors” (children diagnosed with the disease) at its NorthPark Center restaurant.
But organizers postponed the Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer 40th anniversary Celebration Gala, initially slated for Oct. 16, until April 30, 2022, out of concern for surging infection rates of COVID-19.
“This has weighed on our hearts and minds throughout these past few weeks,” gala chairs Jenice Dunayer and Jackie Thornton said.
At Maggiano’s, executive chef Jessica Alshebli provided the children with a hands-on learning experience leading them through creating lasagna and an apple crisp dessert.
At the tea, Brinker Simmons introduced her dear friend, Connie Yates, as chair of the 2022 WOKC Guild.
Photos: Danny Campbell Photography and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)