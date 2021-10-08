Faith Friday: LLUMC 2021 African Gospel Musical Concert

The African Fellowship at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church recently hosted their African Gospel Musical Concert.

The show featured performances by the Jerusalem Choir, Rise Fellowship Choir, and Harvest Choir. The Oct. 2 show was also streamed on social media:

The African fellowships of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church include immigrants from countries across Africa.

Their Sunday services start at 10:45 a.m. at the church at 9200 Inwood Road.

For more information, contact [email protected]





PHOTOS: Kotartee Torh