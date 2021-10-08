What To Know For the Red River Showdown

It’s Red River Showdown weekend at the State Fair of Texas. The traditional showdown between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns has been played at the State Fair since 1929.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

There’s an 11 a.m. kickoff time Saturday, but the state fair is urging fans to arrive early to allow time to go through security, both into the fairgrounds and into Cotton Bowl Stadium, and to remember COVID-19 protocols, including the requiring of masks in indoor facilities. For more information, visit this website.

The state fair will open early to allow fans to arrive early and enjoy the fair before the game.

State Fair Will Call opens at 6:30 a.m.

Official state fair parking lots are located at gates 2, 6, 11, and 15. All gates will open at 7:00 a.m.

Coupon booths and online coupon pick-up centers will open at 7 a.m. Fans can buy tickets ahead of time online and pick up tickets at a hospitality center instead of a coupon booth to avoid lines. Hospitality Centers and Information Booths will open at 7 a.m.

Outdoor concessions, in addition to concessions inside the Tower Building food court, will open at 8 a.m.

The State Fair of Texas Midway will open at 8 a.m.

ESPN College GameDay will air LIVE from 8-10 a.m. in Cotton Bowl Plaza (between Cotton Bowl Stadium and the Leonhardt Lagoon). Fans are urged to arrive early and may bring flags and signs for ESPN College GameDay through State Fair gates up until 8 a.m. They must be discarded after the show.

All exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and indoor concessions (except the Tower Building, which opens earlier) will open at 9 a.m.

Gates to the Cotton Bowl will open at 9 a.m.

Game tickets will be scanned at the entrance to the fair and at all Cotton Bowl gates as you enter the stadium. Be sure to download your game tickets and save them to your phone before arriving to the fairgrounds.

The fair is following Dallas County’s indoor mask mandate. There will be a supply of masks at all entry gates and hospitality centers.

For the safety of all game attendees, a clear bag policy is in effect for all events at Cotton Bowl Stadium within Fair Park.

DART trains and buses will become more crowded as game-time approaches and at locations closer to Fair Park. There is a federal face mask requirement that requires masks be worn by all travelers while on public transportation. For DART schedules, visit this website.

The fair has metal detection at all pedestrian gates to include walkthrough metal detectors.

For a list of items allowed and not allowed at the fair, visit this website.

For a list of prohibited items in the Cotton Bowl, visit this website.

The fair is open until 10 p.m.

For a map of the fairgrounds, visit this website.

For a full schedule of events, visit this website.

All game tickets include admission to the State Fair of Texas. The fair runs until Oct. 17.

For more on what to know for the Red River showdown, visit the state fair’s website.