Neighbors on the Move: New Gigs for Williams, Kleinman, and the Rawlings

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Preston Hollow’s Todd Williams to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance.

Todd Williams (Photo: Courtesy Commit Dallas)

Williams, chairman and CEO of The Commit Partnership and the founder and president of the Todd A. Williams Family Foundation, is the former board chairman for the Real Estate Council of Dallas and the Real Estate Finance Investment Center at The University of Texas at Austin.

Additionally, he is the former chairman of the Dallas ISD Citizen Budget Commission, Teach for America Dallas Fort Worth, and Austin College. He previously served on the Texas Commission on Public School Finance. Williams received a bachelor of arts in economics from Austin College and a master of business administration in finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Lee Kleinman

Former Dallas City Council member Lee Kleinman, who represented District 11, has landed at the planning and consulting firm Masterplan, the firm announced.

Kleinman, who will serve as a senior advisor to the company, says he’ll use his experiences working at City Hall and lobbying and working with state and federal legislatures to help clients seeking government approvals.

“While I am restricted from directly lobbying at Dallas City Hall until June, I am available to assist in every other municipality in North Texas and Austin,” Kleinman said. “In Dallas, I can indirectly provide services by supporting the extremely capable staff here. I’m lucky to join an entire team of talented people, many of whom are former city employees and ready to help in multiple capacities.”

Mike and Micki Rawlings

Mike Rawlings, former Dallas mayor, and Micki Rawlings have been named the honorary chairs of the Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 annual campaign – “The Heart of Teaching.”

The Dallas Education Foundation is the direct, non-profit philanthropic partner of Dallas ISD with a mission of inspiring community investment to accelerate student success.

Mike and Micki Rawlings (Photo: Courtesy Dallas Education Foundation)

The campaign theme — the Heart of Teaching — is a tribute to the 10,000+ teachers in Dallas ISD and an opportunity to recognize the talents of our Dallas ISD art educators, a majority of whom are working artists.

The theme is a collaboration between the Dallas Education Foundation, Dallas ISD, and Dallas Summer Musicals. It will feature an art exhibition of nearly 60 Dallas ISD teacher-artists open for viewing at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas. Admission is free with valid entry to the Fair.

The exhibition will culminate with an evening of drinks and a dessert reception on Oct. 25 in the Crystal Terrace at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

All artwork will be available for purchase with bidding starting on the opening day of the State Fair and closing on Oct. 25, with proceeds supporting the Dallas Education Foundation.

Atmos Energy serves as the Heart of Teaching’s title museum sponsor, with the Addy Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Canyon University, and Texas Instruments as the additional significant sponsors.