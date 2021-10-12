Check Out Clint Eastwood Memorabilia at the AT&T Global Headquarters Showcase

You’ve got to ask yourself one question: “Am I going to go to the Clint Eastwood- A Cinematic Legacy exhibit?” Well, are you, punk?

I’m here to tell you that you definitely should.

To celebrate his 50-year association with Warner Bros., WarnerMedia has curated an exhibit of Eastwood’s props and costumes from the archives of Malpaso Productions and the personal collection of Eastwood. This iconic collection was unveiled on Oct. 6 and will be displayed at the AT&T Global Headquarters Showcase until Nov. 29.

Featured in the exhibit are items from some of Eastwood’s greatest film moments, such as the Gran Torino car from the film “Gran Torino,” boxing gloves from “Million Dollar Baby,” Bradley Cooper’s costume from “American Sniper,” the saxophone from “Bird,” Clint Eastwood’s director’s chair, and more.

Eastwood’s name has been inscribed in film history, and will likely not fade any time soon. The collection of legendary memorabilia in the AT&T Global Headquarters space only reinforces this, and there is certainly no better way to admire all Eastwood has contributed to the industry than taking a stroll through the showcase and seeing it for yourself.

