Nominations Open for Prestigious STEM Teaching Award

Know a great elementary school STEM teacher? Nominations are now open for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The awards, which honor the best of kindergarten through sixth-grade instructors who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science, began accepting nominations Oct. 12, and will close out the process on Jan. 7, 2022.

To qualify, the teacher must:

teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities at the K-6 grade level in a public (including charter) or private school;

hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution;

be full-time employees of the school or school district as determined by state and district policies, with responsibilities for teaching students no less than 50% of the school’s allotted instructional time;

have at least five years of full-time employment as a K-12 teacher prior to the 2021-2022 academic school year during which science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science has been a part of the applicant’s teaching duties each of the five years;

teach in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, or the U.S. territories as a group (American Samoa, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands);

be U.S. citizens or permanent residents; and

not have received the PAEMST award at the national level in any prior competition or category.

School district officials, state education officials, principals, fellow teachers, former colleagues, parents, and community members are among those who can nominate a teacher. Teachers can also apply to be considered.

To nominate someone, or to apply, click here. And also let People Newspapers know (simply email [email protected]) — we would like to feature outstanding teachers in our pages as well.