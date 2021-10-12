Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 4-10

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Porsche Cayenne in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane and take $123 and a debit card and credit card around 8:10 a.m. Oct. 5? The vehicle was unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: an 18 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Arrested at 4:34 a.m.: a 19-year-old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue.

5 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:25 a.m.: a 50-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Fairfield Avenue.

6 Wednesday

A careless driver rear ended a Lexus 450 stopped at a red light at Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane and briefly spoke to the driver of the Lexus before making a U-turn and leaving the scene without exchanging information at 3:02 p.m.

A resident in the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue turned in a cellphone found in front of her home to authorities around noon.

7 Thursday

Arrested at 6:29 p.m.: a 50-year-old man accused of failing to identify, intentionally giving false information, criminal trespassing, and warrants in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue.

8 Friday

Reported at 11:35 a.m.: A swindler used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane to take out a loan from Ace Cash.

9 Saturday

Reported at 12:54 p.m.: a pair of firearms missing from the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 4:26 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication at Preston Road and Bordeaux Avenue.

10 Sunday

Arrested at 12:56 a.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 3 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of public intoxication by a minor and a fictitious driver’s license or ID in the 4900 block of Douglas Avenue.

Arrested at 7:05 p.m.: a 42-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Reported at 8:17 a.m.: An intruder broke into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 3800 block of Wentwood Drive and swiped tools from inside.

5 Tuesday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of assault in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A thief rode off in a Range Rover from the 4300 block of Mockingbird Parkway around 8:56 a.m.

A shooter fatally shot a man near the Shell Station in Snider Plaza around 7 p.m.

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

6 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:43 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of criminal mischief in the 4100 block of Stanhope Drive.

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: a fraudster used a card belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue multiple times without permission.

A rogue took a tailgate from a truck in the parking lot of the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 4:45 p.m.

Arrested at 5 p.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

7 Thursday

An intruder went into a home in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue and took a Les Paul instrument, a MacBook Air, and other items before 9:31 a.m.

A crook broke the window of a Volvo XC60 in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took an iPad around 5:35 p.m.

9 Saturday

Arrested at 6:38 a.m.: a 36-year-old man for a warrant in Snider Plaza.

10 Sunday

A ne’er do well got into a Mercedes GLE while it was parked near a restaurant in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway before 10:30 a.m. and took suitcases, a shoulder bag, a backpack, an iPad Pro, an IPad keyboard, various clothes, and a prescription.      

