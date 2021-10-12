Trains at NorthPark Railcar Orders Open Now

For many, the holiday season just wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Trains at NorthPark exhibit — and it’s time to own your own little piece of it.

While tickets to the exhibit won’t be on sale until Nov. 1, you can purchase your personalized railcar now. The exhibit and the railcar sales benefit Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

The exhibit runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 2. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12 and senior citizens ages 65 and older. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free.

(Read: Trains at NorthPark Mastermind Creates ‘Magical Little Worlds’)

If you purchase a railcar, you can visit the exhibit any time between November 13 and January 2 to pick it up. Those unable to make the exhibit will get their railcar in the mail.

Options include a 2021 dining car with custom artwork on the top and side; past special edition cars (a tangerine passenger car or light blue with green dining car) with custom artwork on the top and sides, and an engine with custom artwork on the top and sides. The dining cars and tangerine passenger cars are $300 each, while the engines are $350. All are limited quantities.

Cabooses and standard railcars are also available at $250 and $200 each, respectively.

The custom artwork choices include Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter themes, and are personalized.