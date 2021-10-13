Grab Your Wallets: NorthPark Adds New Shopping Experiences

Just in time to get a leg up on that Christmas shopping, NorthPark Center has added some new merchants to embellish your shopping experiences.

NorthPark Center will welcome five new boutiques in the remaining months of 2021 and boasts more than 200 stores and restaurants and world-class art and architecture, and vibrant landscaping.

Coming soon

JO MALONE LONDON. The store, which offers British bespoke fragrances, coveted candles, and bath and body care, will open this fall and will be located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Jo Malone London

Levi’s

Lip Lab

LEVI’S. Levi’s large selection of men’s and women’s jeans, tops, trucker jackets, and accessories will find a home on level one between Macy’s and Dillards and will open this winter.

LIP LAB. Lip Lab by Bite was conceived in 2012 to bring a sensorial lipstick manufacturing experience directly to the consumer. With 30+ pigments, four flavors, four finishes, and an expert to lead the way, endless shades of red, nude, pink, and plum are at your fingertips. The store will open this fall on Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Shake Shack

SHAKE SHACK. Shake Shack is a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and flat-top Vienna beef dogs, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer and wine, and more. It will open this winter on Level Two in the NorthPark Cafés.

Recently Opened

UNOde50. UNOde50 is a Spanish handcrafted jewelry brand that was born in the late ’90s in Madrid. The name UNOde50 means “one of fifty” because the brand originally created only 50 handmade units of each piece. All pieces are hand-made in Madrid with a metal alloy that provides each design with a unique texture. The store is located on Level One near Nordstrom.

UNOde50

Faherty

FAHERTY. The family-owned shop offers clothes made from premium fabrics with gotta-feel-it-to-believe-it softness. The shop is an exclusive for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

BURBERRY CHILDRENSWEAR. Burberry is a global luxury fashion brand with a distinctive British identity. The brand was established in 1856 by Thomas Burberry who revolutionized rainwear with his invention of gabardine. Based in London, under the creative direction of Riccardo Tisci, Burberry combines its heritage of innovation and craftsmanship in its design of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories, and beauty. The store is located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Burberry Childrenswear

DIESEL

Tonal

DIESEL. Founded in 1978 by Renzo Rosso, the lifestyle brand has more than four decades of history and experience in denim mastery. The Texas-exclusive store is located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

TONAL. Tonal boasts that it is the world’s smartest home gym and personal trainer. Unlike traditional dumbbells and barbells, Tonal uses advanced digital weight that continually adapts workouts so they’re most effective for you—all led by world-class coaches. It’s located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Balenciaga

BALENCIAGA. Founded by Cristobal Balenciaga in 1917, appointed artistic director Demna Gvasalia continues to uphold the vision, influence, and radical style of the House of Balenciaga. The store is located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.