Dallas Zoo Supporters Party With Flamingos at Dallas Galleria

Supporters of the Dallas Zoo gathered at POP! by Snowday inside the Galleria Dallas, where the zoo leaders revealed details for this year’s exciting fundraiser: Return To The Wild: Zoo To Do 2021 on Nov. 6.

On July 20, servers wandered through the Galleria crowd with bites as guests got up-close and personal with several of the Zoo’s Animal Adventures Outreach ambassador animals, including a Eurasian eagle owl, a radiated tortoise, and a friendly pair of flamingos.

Rhealyn Carter, vice president of advancement at Dallas Zoo, reminded guests that for the past 30 years, Zoo To Do has raised $17 million-plus for the zoo’s mission of engaging people and saving wildlife.

