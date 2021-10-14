Thursday, October 14, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Developer Acquires Forest Lane Office Campus

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Centurion American Development Group acquired a 20-acre site on Forest Lane west of U.S. Highway 75 that includes the former CompuCom Systems headquarters and surrounding land. 

A spokeswoman for Centurion American Development group says the eight-story building will be redeveloped into medical office space, and developers also plan to add 65-70 luxury single-family homes and a 250-unit senior housing development on the site.

“(Medical office space)  is ideal given the location in the proximity of Medical City Dallas,” the spokeswoman continued.

The campus has been empty for more than five years, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Read more from the Dallas Morning News here.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

House of the Month: 7408 Wentwood Drive

Staff Report 0

House of the Month: 4317 Manning Lane

Staff Report 0

Trending in the Kitchen

Christy Rost 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *