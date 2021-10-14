Developer Acquires Forest Lane Office Campus

Centurion American Development Group acquired a 20-acre site on Forest Lane west of U.S. Highway 75 that includes the former CompuCom Systems headquarters and surrounding land.

A spokeswoman for Centurion American Development group says the eight-story building will be redeveloped into medical office space, and developers also plan to add 65-70 luxury single-family homes and a 250-unit senior housing development on the site.

“(Medical office space) is ideal given the location in the proximity of Medical City Dallas,” the spokeswoman continued.

The campus has been empty for more than five years, according to the Dallas Morning News.

