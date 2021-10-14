Thursday, October 14, 2021

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

No Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Oct. 4 – 10, Yet

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHO STOLE THE CRIME REPORTS?

Each week we visit dallaspolice.net and search the Offensive Incident Records for news to inform and entertain you. But Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning, searches resulted only in a disappointing message: Error performing search. But don’t fret. A Dallas Police Department public information officer informed us, “The city of Dallas is  aware of the situation and hopes to have a resolution in the next 24 hours.” We’ll update the reports when we can.

BONUS SKULDUGGERY: BEANED!

Beans, Beans, they’re good for your heart, but homeowners in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive reported on NextDoor that they weren’t so good for their art. Someone poured two large cans of baked beans on their cherubim statues on Oct. 9.

William Taylor

