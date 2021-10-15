Bill and Kim Shaddock Commit $6M to SMU Cox School of Business

A $6 million from Kim and Bill Shaddock will establish Shaddock Hall as part of SMU’s renovation of the Cox School of Business.

“Through this gift, Bill Shaddock and his family are helping to nurture business education and an enterprising spirit in future generations of SMU and Cox School students,” said SMU President R. Gerald Turner. “Additions like Shaddock Hall will help the Cox School of Business grow in prominence and national rankings.”

The new Kim and William C. Shaddock Hall will include flexible spaces with a dedicated business library reading room and expansive classrooms and house the dean’s boardroom, a 20-seat conference room, overlooking the central hub of the Cox School. Shaddock Hall will also house offices for support services including marketing, communications, and academic affairs.

It feels only right that I provide a tangible gift of appreciation for what SMU and Cox School of Business have done for me, my family and the success of my business,” Shaddock said. “I hope that this gift will help propel current and future students toward their own success, and that they, too, will pay it forward.”

Bill is owner and CEO of the Bill Shaddock Family of Companies and Capital Title of Texas. He earned his MBA in real estate at SMU in 1974.

A founding member of the Kim and Bill Shaddock Family Foundation and of Star Children’s Charity, Kim Shaddock was also an active member of both the National Charity League and National Service League.

“This gift illustrates the quality and bold initiative of SMU’s alumni,” said Cox School Dean Matthew B. Myers. “As the Cox School continues to expand its reach beyond SMU’s campus, partnerships with our local business community are critical, and we are excited to join Bill in this new endeavor.”