HP Cruises Through Early Playoff Rounds

Highland Park’s first two hurdles were more like minor speed bumps in the quest for a sixth consecutive Class 5A team tennis state championship.

The Scots rolled to a 10-0 win over Cleburne on Tuesday in the bi-district round of the playoffs, then followed that up with an identical 10-0 shellacking of Hallsville on Thursday at the Seay Tennis Center.

Of course, the challenges will intensify for HP moving forward. The Scots will next face Longview in the Region II quarterfinals on Oct. 19 at a time and site to be determined.

A win there would send HP to the regional tournament next weekend in North Richland Hills. The state tournament is slated for Oct. 28-29 in College Station.