Scots Double Up on District XC Titles

Highland Park showcased its depth by sweeping the boys and girls team titles at the District 13-5A cross country meet on Thursday.

The HP boys placed six runners in the top 12 individually, led by runner-up William Jaudes. The sophomore completed the 5-kilometer course at Myers Park in McKinney in 17 minutes, 3 seconds. He was 24 seconds behind district champion Jesus Escamilla-Camargo of West Mesquite.

Hunter Hegi ran fifth for the Scots, followed by Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez in seventh. HP teammates Luke Finch, Mark Philbin, and Sam Brady occupied places 10 through 12.

HP also dominated the girls race, with seven runners crossing the finish line among the top 11, paced by district champion Sara Cavey with a time of 19:09. The junior was eight seconds clear of runner-up Emily Teal of Royse City.

Other top performers for the Lady Scots included Grace Hathaway (third place), Alli Grace Ott (fourth), Charlotte Hudson (fifth), Ashley Goldman (seventh), Samantha Meck (10th), and Gracie Spillman (11th).

Both HP squads advance to the Class 5A Region II meet on Oct. 26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. There they will attempt to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.