HP Celebrates Reopening of Douglas, Fairfax Parks

The town of Highland Park celebrated the re-opening of Douglas and Fairfax Parks Saturday.

The play field at Fairfax Park will remain closed to athletic activities and practices until spring 2022, though, to allow the turf to set.

The work to the parks included utility infrastructure projects, landscaping, and more. The work began on Douglas Park in February.

Mayor Margo Goodwin, councilmembers Lydia Novakov and Craig Penfold, and former mayor Joel Williams cut the ribbons to officially re-open first Douglas Park, then Fairfax Park Saturday morning.

“We hope that you like the results you see here today,” Goodwin said at Douglas Park. “Many, many hands as you can imagine worked together to make this happen. Hardscape construction, planting installation, new fencing, tree trimming, utility work.”

Highland Park town council member Craig Penfold, Mayor Margo Goodwin, council member Lydia Novakov, and former Mayor Joel Williams celebrate the re-opening of Douglas Park. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder

She also described Douglas Park as a ‘hidden gem.”

“I hope you enjoy the tennis court(s), we have installed a wonderful walking path. It’s also wide enough for wheelchairs and strollers that will come in handy, and we didn’t use a single one of our wonderful live oaks for shade,” Goodwin said of Fairfax Park. “There are extra benches, the playground equipment has been refurbished, so we’re tickled to death with the result of this park.”