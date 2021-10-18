Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued another executive order cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, banning any entity in Texas, including private businesses, from requiring vaccinations for employees or customers.



“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order reads. “I hereby suspend all relevant statutes to the extent necessary to enforce this prohibition.”



“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott added.



The order marks a significant reversal after Abbott previously gave private businesses the choice to mandate vaccines for workers, according to the Texas Tribune.



Those found in violation of the order will be subject to a fine.

