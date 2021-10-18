Park Cities Crime Report Oct. 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRE-HALLOWEEN TRICK

A thieving trickster took four Halloween-themed inflatables — a grim reaper, dragon, crown, and clown in an ice cream truck — from a yard in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive before 8:14 a.m. Oct. 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Tuesday

A careless driver sideswiped a Lexus RX5 while trying to merge in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around noon, and continued on without stopping to exchange information.

Reported at 2:37 p.m.: A fraudster altered a check from a man in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue and tried to cash it at a bank in Chicago.

Arrested at 3:40 p.m.: a 24 year old accused of driving with expired registration, not noting an address change, speeding in a school zone, and warrants in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

13 Wednesday

An intruder broke into a home in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive and took two wet saws and a DeWalt sliding compound mitre saw overnight before 7 a.m.

A scoundrel took a pair of tail lamps from a Ford F150 pickup in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue and cracked the front windshield in the process before 7:44 a.m.

A thief took the taillights off a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue before 7:56 a.m.

A ne’er do well swiped a pair of tail lamps from a Ford F150 in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive without permission before 8:30 a.m. Always ask permission.

15 Friday

Arrested at 1:12 a.m.: a 39 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest, and a warrant in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 1:30 a.m.: a 39 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 5:56 p.m.: A bandit burgled a bicycle from a garage in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

16 Saturday

How easy was it for a crook to take a Jeep Wrangler from the 4400 block of Southern Avenue at 5:55 a.m.? It was unlocked with the key fob inside.

A sneaky thief took a pair of jeans left to dry in a laundry room in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue before 11 a.m.

17 Sunday

Arrested at 4:45 a.m.: a 37-year-old woman for a warrant in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

An officer found an abandoned suitcase containing a backpack and an amplifier in a parking lot in the 4300 block of MacArthur Avenue around 3:25 p.m.

Reported at 3:55 p.m.: A thief pilfered a MacBook Air from a Mazda parked in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

Reported at 10:25 a.m.: A burglar snagged a handgun from a vehicle in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

12 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:57 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

13 Wednesday

Taillight thief: another set of taillights was taken from a Ford F250 in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue at 4:36 a.m.

Reported at 6:28 a.m.: An intruder got into a GMC Denali in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive and took a firearm.

A villain took taillights and a tailgate from a Ford F150 in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 7:45 a.m.

Reported at 8:12 a.m.: A purse pilferer got into a home in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard and took two high-end ones.

Reported at 3:22 p.m.: A scammer got credit card information belonging to a man from the 3900 block of Amherst Street and bought things online.

16 Saturday

A ne’er-do-well took a firearm from a home in the 3600 block of Hanover Street at 3 a.m.

A trespasser went to a home in the 4400 block of Amherst Street at 3:36 a.m.

Arrested at 2:50 p.m.: a 32-year-old man for warrants in the 7000 block of Turtle Creek Lane.

17 Sunday

Reported at 1:16 p.m.: A rogue damaged the windshield of a Nissan Rogue in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue.

Reported at 7:35 p.m.: A thief took a Lincoln Navigator from the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.