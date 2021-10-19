Make-A-Wish North Texas Welcomes New Board Chair, Members

A Preston Hollow resident has been tapped to serve as chair of the board of Make-A-Wish North Texas for 2022.

Vikrant Bhatia, president of U.S. Pipe, will serve as chair for the 2022 fiscal year.

Bhatia has been involved with the foundation for 15 years and has served on the Make-A-Wish North Texas board of directors for a total of seven years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Stanford University. He held various leadership titles throughout his career at Boston Consulting Group, Copart, and Forterra, Inc. before joining U.S. Pipe in 2019.

I’m honored and excited to lead the Make-A-Wish North Texas Board of Directors through this next phase. The mission of the foundation has remained strong throughout the years,” Bhatia said. “We will continue to work closely with our wish kids, their families, the medical community and all of our partners to ensure that all eligible children with critical illnesses have their wishes granted. We want them to find the joy and hope they are seeking in the midst of such a challenging season in their lives, and we are grateful to have a role in their medical journey.”

New members of the organization’s board include Rob Calderin, chief marketing officer at Jiffy Lube/Heartland Automotive (franchise); Stephanie Chung, chief growth officer at Wheels Up; Enrique Duarte Melo, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in Dallas; Michelle Jordan, Vice President at AT&T Leader Lab; Shari Krueger, principal at Krueger Connect; and Hubie Payne, vice president, Worldwide Semiconductor Quality at Texas Instruments.

“We’re excited to launch into the next fiscal year with this group,” said Scotty Landry, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “Individually, they are strong supporters, incredible leaders and passionate about our mission, and together, they will come alongside the foundation to help us raise funds, advocate for children with critical illnesses and grant as many wishes as possible.”