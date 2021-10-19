My, My, These Pies!

Almost 30 of Dallas’ top chefs and bakers have created unique pies for a unique auction that raises money for culinary and hospitality scholarships. Bidding is now open here where you can peruse the pies and create an account to bid. You’ll also find some pretty great raffle items to bid on, too.

This auction is part of FestEvents Foundation’s Piehole Project fundraiser which includes Piehole Project Live! The Variety Show includes a chef dinner and live entertainment show on October 28. Get a sneak peek of the event here, and buy tickets here.

Last year’s pie auction raised more than $14,000 for scholarship recipients, this year’s auction and dinner are expected to raise $25,000. The Pie Auction runs from October 18 – October 28. The auction concludes at Piehole Project Live! The Variety Show takes place on October 28 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

So many of your favorite chefs are participating in the auction and dinner including these pie chefs:

Sweet Green Tomato Pie

Chef Graham Dodds | Elm & Good

Green tomato pie with buttermilk ice cream.

Tropical Gold Pie

Chef Steve DeShazo | Dallas College

Super buttery and flaky lattice-topped papaya and pineapple pie with hints of ginger and warm Caribbean spices. Perfectly served a la mode!

Pieloma

Chef Joe Baker | Joe the Baker

The official drink of Texas in a pie- lime sablee dough, grapefruit cream, tequila grapefruit marmalade, and toasted mezcal meringue.

Matcha Pie

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana | Asian Mint

Silky smooth matcha custard with a layer of dark chocolate.

Lemon Ice Box Pie with Mile High Aromatic Meringue

Chef Joel Orsini | Profound Microfarms/Allevare

Sour sweet lemon curd pie with berry crumb crust. Tall stack of meringue studded with aromatic herbs from the garden.

Smoked Crab Dip Pie

Chef Mike Matis | Fearing’s Restaurant

Smokey gulf crab dip pie with an old bay pie crust, lobster chaud froid and flowery green salad

Bet You Can’t Tell This Isn’t Apple Pie

Chef Matt Ford | Billy Can Can

About 10 years ago my wife and I went to one of my favorite farms near Corsicana for a tour and dinner with the farmers. For dessert they served an “Apple Pie” and they said they grew everything on the farm. The pie was delicious, but I didn’t remember seeing any Apple trees on the farm. They asked what we thought of the pie and if we could tell that there weren’t any apples in it. I was blown away and still make it from time to time 10 years later. I will disclose what is in the pie to the wining bidder (it is organic, don’t worry).

Pecan Crusted Bourbon Pumpkin Pie

Chefs Ricardo Perez & Mark Wootton | Garden Cafe

Texas Bourbon Infused Pumpkin Pie with A Toasted Texas Pecan Crust

“I Can’t Decide So I Made 2 Pies”

Chef Brian Luscher | 33 Restaurant Group

Deep Dish Honey Crisp Crumb Pie and Old Grand Dad 100 Texas Pecan Pie

Parsnip & Black Truffle Chocolate Pie

Chef Nicholas Walker | Irreverent Concepts

Brown Butter Crust, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Parsnip Cream, Black Truffle Gelee

Brigadeiro Pie

Chef Junior Borges | Meridian

Based on a traditional Brazilian bonbon featuring chocolate cremeux, sweetened condensed milk ganache, chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline and chocolate sprinkles.

Chicken Mole Pot Pie

Chef Anastacia Quinones-Pittman | Jose

Diced Chicken, Aged Mole, Sesame Seeds, Chicken Skins

Apricot Sour Cream Crumble Pie

Chef Sharon Van Meter | Beckley 1115

A Deep dish German classic with apricot and melt in your mouth sour cream crumble.

Pie-Oh-My

Chef Matt Balke | Encina

A fun take on cheese and crackers with a pecan-brown butter cracker crust, green chile-pimento cheese, prosciutto marmalade, Wagyu beef cheek pastrami, sweet tea syrup, and green tomato chow chow.

Black and White pie

Chef Josh Harmon | Birdie Bao

An ode to Seinfeld in the form of buttermilk pie, cookies, black sesame, whipped mascarpone and charcoal caramel.

Water Pie

Chef Jeana Johnson | The Star

“This creamy, delicious pie is the epitome of making something from nothing. Depression era sweets have always been a fascination for me, and this pie is a shining example that nothing should ever keep you from satiating a sweet tooth.”

Parisian Pie

Chef Janice Provost | Parigi

Smooth and delicious, this is a classic almond French tart

Delicata Squash Crostada

Chef Eric Dreyer | Monarch Restaurant Dallas

A free form pie, this delicata squash crostada with caramelized onion, purple sage and feta will make you rethink how pie is supposed to look.

Drunkin’ Turtle

Chef Yeli Marshall | Yelibelly Chocolates

Pecan-cookie crust filled with layers of semi-sweet dark chocolate and whiskey infused caramel then topped with candied pecans.

Truffle Duck Confit Meat Pie

Chef Jared Harms | The Charles Restaurant

Black Truffle & Duck Confit in a pecorino cream sauce. Presented in a cast iron Le Crueset terrine pot. An extra bonus for whoever takes home this pie.

Black Truffle & Mushroom Pie

Chef Matt McCallister | Homewood

Black Truffle & Mushroom Pie

Seafood Pie

Chef Chad Houser | Cafe Momentum

Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Clams and Crab in a Rich Lemon Tarragon Veloute Topped with a Scalloped Potato Crust.

Katherine’s “Ice Box” of Chocolate

Chef Katherine Clapner | Dude, Sweet Chocolate

3 origins of chocolate semi freddo, brown butter-dos hombres ganache, Wackyms cookie crumbles special sauce

Pork dumpling pie

Chef Misti Norris | Petra and the Beast

Large dumpling pie filled with smaller pork dumplings and surrounded by pork and vegetable dumpling mix

Red Velvet Thai Silk Pie

Chef Uno Immanivong | Red Stix Street Food

Chef Uno’s version of French Silk Pie. Thai tea infused chocolate mousse, Oreo cookie crust, topped with dark & white chocolate shavings.

10:15 to Paris

Chef Sean Jett | Humble: Simply Good Pies

Fresh pears poached in local honey and Beaujolais wine. Baked in our classic double crust, served with a lavender Creme Anglaise. A classic French inspired pie.

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chef Dunia Borga | La Duni

Duni’s Favorite pie and drinks – Roasted Texas Pencan with Bourbon and Belgium Chocolate. This pie will include a bottle of Bourbon and La Duni Old Fashion mix … known as Duni’s Happy Juice.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Crumble Pie

Chef Ashleigh Wright | The Star

Delicate Cinnamon Sugar dusted pie crust, a layer of cheesecake, topped with caramelized apple compote and finished with cinnamon streusel and latticed pie dough.

Blueberry Ginger Peach

Chef Dean Fearing | Fearing’s Restaurant

Blueberry Ginger Peach in a beautiful sugar lattice crust.

Learn more about the pies and the events at www.pieholeproject.org and follow on Instgram at PieholeProject.