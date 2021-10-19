Texas Film Commission Announces 2021 Texas Film Round-Up

The Texas Film Commission announced last week that the Texas Archive of the Moving Image is accepting films and videotapes for the 2021 Texas Film Round-Up through the end of October. Individuals, businesses, and institutions are invited to mail their Texas-related films and videotapes to TAMI for free digitization in exchange for contributing a digital copy of their materials for possible inclusion.

The award-winning Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves, and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media. The program has resulted in the digitization of more than 50,000 films and videotapes dating as far back as 1910 and spans through the decades of media technology.

“We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up,” said TFC Director Stephanie Whallon. “The contributions received during the Texas Film Round-Up help preserve Texas’ rich history and vibrant culture for both education as well as entertainment.”

An ever-growing curated collection of videos is available at TexasArchive.org. This online video-sharing platform welcomes the public to watch, explore, and learn about Texas history and culture. It also includes free lesson plans to assist educators in K-12 social studies instruction.

Participants should register on TexasAchive.org/round-up, where they will receive instructions on packing and mailing their media. Packages must be postmarked by Oct. 30. Submissions may also dropped off on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TAMI office. Additional details can be viewed at TexasArchive.org/round-up.