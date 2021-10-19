Vandelay Hospitality Backs SMU Wide Receiver Reggie Roberson Jr.

SMU Mustangs’ wide receiver, Reggie Roberson will be the first student athlete Vandelay Hospitality Group backs.

The restaurant operator is able to back college athletes thanks to a policy change.

The Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy in June that allows all NCAA D1, D2, and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL as of July 1, 2021, regardless of whether their state has a NIL law in place or not, per NCAA.

“We’re huge SMU Mustangs fans and proud sponsors of the athletic department. When the new regulations went into effect, it opened up exciting opportunities for us to work with the players,” said Lauren Land, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Vandelay Hospitality Group. “Reggie is a unique and exciting player. We’ve had our eye on him and are thrilled to partner with him this season. He has such a bright future ahead.

PHOTO: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group

As part of the partnership, Lucky’s will underwrite all the hot chicken Reggie can eat for the rest of the football season, provide gear, host him and his friends for celebratory meals, and debut a limited-edition combo comprised of Reggie’s favorite menu items.

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with Lucky’s this season,” said Roberson. “They value high-quality food and exceptional service and I love the way they bring a fun and creative vibe to their menu items. It’s really something that makes them stand out. Their support of me means a lot and I’m excited for what’s in store!”

Through January, Lucky’s Hot Chicken will feature “The Reggie Roberson, Jr. Combo,” which is Reggie’s favorite spicy, limited-time winning combo: the Big Lou with “Feelin’ Lucky” jumbo tenders with a side of Howlin’ Fries, washed down with Reggie’s favorite soft serve ice cream.

Vandelay Hospitality is the parent company of several restaurants including Hudson House, Brentwood, Drake’s Hollywood, East Hampton Sandwich Company, and Lucky’s Hot Chicken.





