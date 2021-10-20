Lady Scots Aim for More 13-5A Perfection

Closing in on another District 13-5A championship, Highland Park can begin to look ahead to the volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Scots (34-5, 12-0) have won 15 consecutive matches overall — including 14 by sweep — and they are two wins away from an undefeated run through the league schedule. The most recent win was a three-set triumph over Forney on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.

HP will travel to face North Forney on Friday before returning home to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 26 against Mesquite Poteet. After that comes a playoff warmup match at Haslet Eaton on Oct. 29, followed by the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II bracket on Nov. 1-2.