Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 11 – 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: YOU HOLD THE KEY

Before 4:13 p.m. Oct. 13, a destructively rude crook broke off a lock and took a key at a home in the 4300 block of Valley Ridge Road and then used the key to enter a vehicle “without consent.”

11 Monday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6400 block of Lafayette Way.

Reported at 7:27 p.m.: a suspicious person in the 4800 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Reported at 8:35 p.m.: a suspicious person in the 4800 block of Thunder Road.

12 Tuesday

Stolen before 12:56 a.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5000 block of West Hanover Avenue.

Reported at 11:53 a.m.: the Oct. 11 theft of a vehicle at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Before 10:44 p.m., a vandal broke a window at the Flatts Shell Auto Repair gas station at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

13 Wednesday

At 1:07 p.m., a woman on the Royal Lane Baptist Church campus at Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane, reported that a bully grabbed her shoulders, shoved her, and caused her pain.

Burglarized before 3:36 p.m.: a home in the 6900 block of Inwood Road.

A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled before 4:35 p.m. after a wreck in the 8600 block of Labron Avenue.

Before 6:49 p.m., a burglar damaged a door handle while stealing from a vehicle at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

How are you going to call? Stolen before 7:45 p.m.: a woman’s cell phone at NorthPark Center.

14 Thursday

Burglarized before 7:53 a.m.: a business at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 11:01 a.m.: A vandal on Oct. 13 damaged a gate at a home in the 6700 block of Norway Road.

A man needed a ride home from NorthPark Center at 9 p.m. after discovering his pickup truck missing.

Stolen before 10:59 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of West Hanover Avenue.

15 Friday

The vehicle that wrecked into a road attenuator (crash cushion) in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway was able to drive away without leaving information before 3:47 a.m.

Reported at 9:15 a.m.: A thief took wooden pallets from a construction site in the 6200 block of Woodland Drive.

A bully hurt a woman at a home in the 11800 block of Green Knoll Drive by pushing her before 9:40 a.m.

Burglarized before 3:35 p.m.: a vehicle at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Before 5:48 p.m., a prowler stole stuff from a home in the 5300 block of Montrose Drive.

Reported at 8:02 p.m.: a theft in the 5700 block of Williamstown Road.

Before 10:50 p.m., a burglar smashed a window to steal from a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

16 Saturday

Reported at 11:31 a.m.: Officers began a preliminary investigation of an assault at a home in the 6100 block of Orchid Lane.

17 Sunday

Burglarized before 4:09 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Woodland Drive.

Arrested at 12:43 p.m.: two men, ages 40 and 26, who are accused of using a loudspeaker to disturb residents in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane and failure to provide IDs.