Wednesday, October 20, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 11 – 17

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: YOU HOLD THE KEY

Before 4:13 p.m. Oct. 13, a destructively rude crook broke off a lock and took a key at a home in the 4300 block of Valley Ridge Road and then used the key to enter a vehicle “without consent.”

11 Monday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6400 block of Lafayette Way.

Reported at 7:27 p.m.: a suspicious person in the 4800 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Reported at 8:35 p.m.: a suspicious person in the 4800 block of Thunder Road.

12 Tuesday

Stolen before 12:56 a.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5000 block of West Hanover Avenue.

Reported at 11:53 a.m.: the Oct. 11 theft of a vehicle at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Before 10:44 p.m., a vandal broke a window at the Flatts Shell Auto Repair gas station at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

13 Wednesday

At 1:07 p.m., a woman on the Royal Lane Baptist Church campus at Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane, reported that a bully grabbed her shoulders, shoved her, and caused her pain.

Burglarized before 3:36 p.m.: a home in the 6900 block of Inwood Road.

A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled before 4:35 p.m. after a wreck in the 8600 block of Labron Avenue.

Before 6:49 p.m., a burglar damaged a door handle while stealing from a vehicle at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

How are you going to call? Stolen before 7:45 p.m.: a woman’s cell phone at NorthPark Center.

14 Thursday

Burglarized before 7:53 a.m.: a business at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 11:01 a.m.: A vandal on Oct. 13 damaged a gate at a home in the 6700 block of Norway Road.

A man needed a ride home from NorthPark Center at 9 p.m. after discovering his pickup truck missing.

Stolen before 10:59 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of West Hanover Avenue.

15 Friday

The vehicle that wrecked into a road attenuator (crash cushion) in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway was able to drive away without leaving information before 3:47 a.m.

Reported at 9:15 a.m.: A thief took wooden pallets from a construction site in the 6200 block of Woodland Drive.

A bully hurt a woman at a home in the 11800 block of Green Knoll Drive by pushing her before 9:40 a.m.

Burglarized before 3:35 p.m.: a vehicle at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Before 5:48 p.m., a prowler stole stuff from a home in the 5300 block of Montrose Drive.

Reported at 8:02 p.m.: a theft in the 5700 block of Williamstown Road.

Before 10:50 p.m., a burglar smashed a window to steal from a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

16 Saturday

Reported at 11:31 a.m.: Officers began a preliminary investigation of an assault at a home in the 6100 block of Orchid Lane.

17 Sunday

Burglarized before 4:09 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Woodland Drive.

Arrested at 12:43 p.m.: two men, ages 40 and 26, who are accused of using a loudspeaker to disturb residents in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane and failure to provide IDs.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

crime

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 25 – 31

William Taylor 0

Crime Reports July 29 – August 4

Timothy Glaze 0

Crime Reports May 28 – June 3

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *