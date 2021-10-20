Who Is Your Person of the Year?

Every January, we feature our person (or people) of the year for Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

Last year, you met Sandi Massey, the former principal at Thomas Jefferson High School, and healthcare workers who were working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The year before, we highlighted the amazing neighbors who pitched in from both Preston Hollow and the Park Cities after an EF3 tornado struck in October 2019.

But this year, we’ve decided to expand our efforts by creating a Reader’s Choice category as well.

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Oct. 29), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Nov. 1. Nominate your Person of the year here.

The Reader’s Choice Person of the Year will be announced in our January issues.