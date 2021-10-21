Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Oct. 23-24

These beauties are throwing their doors open this weekend, just ready to dazzle you.

Saturday

4435 Taos Road, Dallas. The foyer leads to a grand living room, with vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, view of swimming pool, and wet bar area. The living room provides direct access to an expansive backyard, which boasts a pool and spa, outdoor living area, and grill space. Premier bedroom is a luxurious, private retreat, including a tastefully appointed premier bathroom, with a walk-in steam shower, sauna, soaking tub, dual sinks, and custom closets. Four bedroom/three-and-a-half bath. $2.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Sunday

7830 Bryn Mawr Dr., Dallas. Impeccable Spanish-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Highland Park ISD. Pier-and-beam foundation, a first-floor primary suite with four additional bedrooms on the second floor — each with ensuite baths, three-car garage, and a spacious 70 foot by 160-foot lot. Includes outdoor grill, extra width hand-scraped wood floors, imported wrought iron. Five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms. $2,775,000. Schools: University Park Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5843 Preston Haven Dr., Dallas. Fabulous open kitchen to living area with $100,000 remodel since 2019. The spa-like primary bath was remodeled and includes custom separate closets, built-ins, dual shower, and more. Functional flexible floorplan with two primary suites. and private office. The wet bar features a kegerator. Custom-designed $30,000 patio cover and carport that won’t disappoint and an electric gate allows for complete privacy, and electrical service upgrade to support Tesla charging. Four bedrooms, four baths. $799,000. Schools: John J. Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Wesley Prep. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7222 Stefani Dr., Dallas. Full acre with private lake frontage, this home provides a serene setting yet is minutes from Dallas’ best shopping and restaurants. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings leads to a dramatic great room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. Extensively remodeled in 2015, the chef’s kitchen, wet bar, multiple large, open dining and living areas provide a fabulous entertaining flow. An office and downstairs primary suite, with a second study, dual baths, sauna, custom closets, and coffee bar. The second floor has three ensuite bedrooms, a game room, a media room with a full bath, and a storage room. Four bedrooms/ six and a half baths. $1,975,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

7806 Glen Albens Cir, Dallas. This beautifully updated home is situated on a quiet prime lot with views overlooking a walking trail and abundant trees. Perfect for entertaining, the inviting entry leads to a spacious living room on one side and open dining, kitchen, and den across. Stainless appliances including refrigerator and marble counters are featured in the generous island kitchen and breakfast area. The primary bedroom suite boasts a sitting area with a fireplace. A large walk-in shower, jetted tub, dressing table, separate sinks along with two walk-in closets complete the bathroom. Three bedrooms/ four and a half bathrooms. $1,200,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

6602 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Pristine single-family attached home with a yard. This home is open and bright and lives like a single-detached home. The great room has a high ceiling, fireplace and opens to a kitchen with marble countertops, stainless appliances, a coffee bar, and a butlers pantry with great storage. Four bedrooms/five baths. $1,195,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International