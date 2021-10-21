New Lawsuit Raises More Allegations Against Bill Hutchinson

Another woman has filed a lawsuit against developer Bill Hutchinson alleging sexual misconduct.

The woman, described as in her late 20s and recently relocated to Dallas, claims Hutchinson, 63, sexually assaulted her on two occasions at a hotel and an apartment.

Jane Doe 3, as she’s referred to in the lawsuit, joined a suit that was filed against Hutchinson by another woman who claims Hutchinson sexually assaulted her in 2020 in the same apartment near the Virgin Hotel, court documents show.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represents Jane Doe 3, said she was initially afraid to take legal action against Hutchinson.

“In my experience in representing hundreds of survivors of sexual trauma, it is very common for a woman who has been raped to try and block out the experience, using denial to just put the pain behind her so she can go about her life, and experts on sexual trauma support this as well,” Tuegel said in a statement.

Tuegel also said Jane Doe 3 sought counseling and mental health treatment and was prescribed anti-anxiety medication she hadn’t needed before the alleged assault.

The lawsuit lists Hutchinson, Dunhill Partners, the commercial real estate company Hutchinson founded, and Virgin Hotels Dallas as defendants.

Hutchinson was arrested by Highland Park police in July and charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police reports indicate.

In his arrest affidavit from Highland Park, authorities say they spoke with another minor who alleged similar behavior by Hutchinson while at his home in Laguna Beach, California.

Hutchinson pleaded not guilty in July to one count of rape and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery filed against him in California. His lawyer has also denied the allegations against him in media reports.