Faith Friday: PCBC 82nd Anniversary

Park Cities Baptist Church recently commemorated its 82nd anniversary.

“Park Cities Baptist Church was born in 1939 from humble beginnings, with a handful of visionary believers and a mandate from the great downtown preacher, Dr. George W. Truett, who said, ‘there ought to be a church’ in Park Cities,” the church’s website reads. “Running on faith and commitment to building God’s Kingdom in their neighborhood and beyond, the members and leadership of PCBC watched in awe over the decades as God brought them from those first meetings at the University Park Town Hall to the sprawling ten acre campus along Northwest Highway.”

The church marked the milestone Oct. 10 with lunch on the lawn provided by Texas de Brazil.

The Sanctuary Orchestra performed as guests ate and visited.

“It was a beautiful day to be so grateful for our church’s presence in this community for 82 years!” Park Cities Baptist Church Director of Communications Lori Swarner said.

For more information, visit the church’s website.







Deven Miller, Harp & Sling Creative Marketing Agency