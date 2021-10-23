New Retailers, Restaurants Coming to Mockingbird Station

Mockingbird Station will have new retail and restaurant options by early next year.

The 560,468-square-foot, mixed-use center will add three new restaurants, two retailers, a workout facility, a salon, and an indoor golf simulator bar by early 2022.

Now open

SNEAKER HAVEN. The new pop-up retail store is continuing to build the hype around “sneaker culture.” Nestled between West Elm and Buda Juice, the 1,033-square-foot location houses a variety of limited-edition items.

Coming soon

CLUB CHAMPION. The golf club fitter and building company is opening a 2,500-square-foot studio in Mockingbird Station this fall.

THE FINCH. The eatery by Milkshake Concepts will serve up American fare at Mockingbird Station beginning around spring of 2022. The restaurant will occupy the 5,760-square-foot space that was previously Café Express.

FIT SOCIAL CLUB. The fan-favorite workout and training facility is bringing the heat to Mockingbird Station this fall. The indoor cycling and functional training facility offers three modality class types: Intensity, Cycling, and Ignite.

HACK SHACK. The indoor golf simulator is coming to Mockingbird Station in 2022.

MANE SALON. The salon coming to the 1,894-square-foot space near Pure Milk & Honey in November will provide a wide range of personalized services from styling, coloring, consultations, and more.

SEKUSHI. The Japanese eatery with specialty sushi, fresh seafood, happy hour, and more will begin serving up its dishes by early November. It will be on the corner near Urban Taco in a 1,500-square-foot space.

WULF BURGER. Previously only located in Los Angeles and New York, the burger eatery jumped into the North Texas burger scene with their first Texas location in Frisco in December. Its second North Texas location will take over the 1,769-square-foot space next to Rush Bowls by early November.