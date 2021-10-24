Anderson, Defense Keep Panthers Rolling

As it chases a third consecutive TAPPS state championship, Parish Episcopal is two wins away from a district title and a top seed in the playoffs.

Sawyer Anderson led the Panthers to a 56-10 win over Plano John Paul II on Friday at Snyder Stadium, as the freshman quarterback showcased his ability to read down the field, connecting with five different receivers on touchdown passes.

Anderson completed 16 of 22 passes for 364 yards and added a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter on fourth down. He now has 2,008 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.

Blake Youngblood led the way with 114 receiving yards. Andrew Paul rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns to go with a receiving touchdown.

The Panthers (7-1) are known for their high-powered offense, but the defense has given up 14 points or fewer in all seven wins this season. Parish held the Cardinals (1-6) to 10 points, forced five punts, and forced two turnovers — an 84-yard pick-six by Daniel Demery and a fumble recovery by Michael Boren.

“I think people just didn’t know our defense was this good,” said Parish head coach Daniel Novakov. “Our defensive coordinator has done an outstanding job since the last four years he’s been here, and our defense the last few years has been every bit as good as this one if not better. This is not new. We are not doing anything different.”

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Panthers will host rival Fort Worth Nolan next week in their final regular-season home game.