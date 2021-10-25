Looking Ahead

Dine by Design

Love a beautifully set table? The Northwood Woman’s Club will celebrate that with the “Dine by Design, It’s All on the Table” luncheon and exhibit at the Galleria Dallas.

Those who attend the $125 luncheon on Oct. 28 get the first looks at the more than two dozen tablescapes elaborately themed and decorated. Luncheon registration begins at 9:30 a.m. that day at the Westin Galleria Dallas.

But new this year, the public can also view the tables from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays beginning Oct. 29 and running through Nov. 14 on level one near Grand Lux Café. Those tickets are $10. Visit galleriadallas.com.

Impact Dallas Gala

Where else would you hold a new gala celebrating architecture than a newly redeveloped historic downtown skyscraper?

The Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Dallas) and the Architecture and Design Foundation will hold their inaugural Impact Dallas Gala on Nov. 4 at The Thompson Hotel in The National.

Larry Good, founding principal and chairman of Dallas-based firm GFF, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Deedie Rose will get the George Foster Harrell Award for her role as a philanthropist and connector in moving forward some of Dallas’ most impactful projects. Visit dallasadex.org.

Larry Good

Deedie Rose

Leave a Legacy Concert

The Magdalen House’s fourth annual Leave a Legacy: Live Loud and Free Community Concert will feature Lori McKenna and Liz Rose of the Love Junkies with special guest Hailey Whitters at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 The Rustic.

Proceeds will support the agency’s programming to help alcoholic women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost. Visit magdalenhouse.org/leave-a-legacy.

Chefs For Farmers

Chefs For Farmers launched as a farm-to-table dinner concept in 2010 and has grown into a multi-day food and wine festival known for bringing chefs, restaurants, artisans, and farmers together.

This year’s event, Nov. 4 through 7, benefits Trigger’s Toys charity. Visit chefsforfarmers.com for schedule and tickets.

Big Black Tie Ball

Big Brothers Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas (BBBS) will hold its 2021 Big Black Tie Ball virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Cavanaugh Flight Museum.

CBS 11’s Brooke Katz will emcee, and the Party Machine band will perform. A silent auction runs from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. Visit bigblacktieball.com.

Obelisk Awards

Twelve North Texas arts and business individuals and organizations will be honored at the 33rd annual Obelisk Awards presented by Business Council for the Arts at noon Nov. 17 at the Fairmont Dallas. Visit ntbca.org/the-obelisk-awards.

Texas Trailblazer Awards

The Family Place domestic violence agency on Nov. 17 at The Thompson Hotel will present its former CEO Paige Flink with the Texas Trailblazer Award, honoring those who create positive change in the community. Visit familyplace.org.

– Compiled by William Taylor