Dallas Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson said that he is fully vaccinated and has only experienced mild symptoms since feeling ill late Monday. His wife Nikki is fully vaccinated as well, and has tested negative.

“Our primary concern at this time is the health of our children, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine,” he said.

In his statement, Johnson said that he has notified recent close contacts, as well as his children’s school.

“After I first began to feel ill late Monday, I also canceled my Tuesday events to ensure that I did not put anyone at risk,” he said, adding that he won’t preside over the Dallas City Council’s Wednesday meeting.

“I appreciate your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my family, and I look forward to a speedy recovery so I can get back to work with my colleagues on behalf of the people of Dallas,” he added. “In addition, I want to take this opportunity to again encourage residents of Dallas to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so — and to receive a booster shot when they are eligible. The vaccines have saved lives and can make breakthrough cases, like mine, far less severe.”

Dallas County health officials reported 554 new cases Tuesday, a number that includes the numbers of new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

As of the week ending Oct. 16, about 72% of Dallas County residents age 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.