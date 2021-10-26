Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 18-24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EQUIPMENT ENIGMA

Reported at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 22: A trespasser broke into a dental office in the 6800 block of Hillcrest Avenue and took $5,000 worth of photo/optical equipment.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

An unfortunate driver found out he’d bought a stolen Dodge Charger when he was stopped by police in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive at 4:21 p.m.

19 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:50 a.m.: a 26-year-old for warrants in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

Watch out for the tree: A moving truck driver hit a tree in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Reported at 6:07 p.m.: A thief took a Trek hybrid bicycle from a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

20 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:32 a.m.: a 28 year old for a warrant in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

21 Thursday

An intruder broke into three vehicles parked in a detached garage in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive and took a golf bag and clubs, a leaf blower, and a document before 4:45 a.m.

A prowler got into a Mercedes SUV in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive and swiped three pairs of Asics running shoes worth $400, three tennis rackets worth $1,000, a $100 tennis bag, and a knee brace from inside before 7:40 a.m.

22 Friday

Arrested at 1:08 a.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant at Hillcrest Avenue and Binkley Avenue.

Arrested at 3:07 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Reported at 10:50 a.m.: a cash withdraw. A burglar took $12,000 from a home in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

23 Saturday

Arrested at 6:13 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman accused of public intoxication and warrants in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

24 Sunday

Arrested at 4:32 a.m.: a 20 year old accused of resisting arrest, search or transport, driving without a valid operator’s license, failure to dim lights, and warrants in the 5400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A ne’er do well broke into a garage in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and swiped a Canyon Endurance bicycle as well as two garage door openers from a vehicle inside before 8:50 a.m.

Arrested at 6:20 p.m.: a 30-year-old woman accused of public intoxication at Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Wednesday

Reported at 3:20 p.m.: A ruffian harassed a woman from the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.

Arrested at 8:15 p.m.: a 39-year-old woman accused of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair in the 10000 block of Marsh Lane.

21 Thursday

A rogue rode off in a Nissan Rogue from the 3200 block of Daniel Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A crook pilfered a tailgate from a Ford F250 in the 3500 block of Villanova Drive before 4:13 a.m.

Reported at 9:38 a.m.: A jewelry thief swiped several pieces from a home in the 4300 block of University Boulevard.

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive to take out a loan at 11:30 a.m.

22 Friday

How easy was it for a crook to get into a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3300 block of Marquette Street before 6 a.m.? It was left unlocked.

A villain took a Toyota Scion from an office in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway around 1:45 p.m.

A burglar got into a Volkswagen parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 2:45 p.m.

23 Saturday

An opportunistic burglar got into a pair of unlocked Chevrolet Tahoes in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue around 7:22 a.m.

Arrested at 7:30 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of burglary of vehicles in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue

A ne’er do well drove off in an Audi Q5 from the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue around 9:35 a.m.

24 Sunday

A purse pilferer broke into a Nissan Rogue parked in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took a purse and iPad around 10:50 a.m.

Don’t forget to lock up: An intruder got into an unlocked Buick Envision and an unlocked Toyota 4 Runner in the 3200 block of Northwest Parkway around 11 a.m. and took two pairs of Rayban Aviator sunglasses.

