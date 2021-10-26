Trunks Full of Treats at Semones Family YMCA

If you have your costumes ready, and want to get a head-start on all that candy collecting, the Semones Family YMCA is hosting a Trunk or Treat Thursday.

The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will offer goodies and fun for the whole family in the YMCA south parking lot, complete with cars decorated in kid-friendly themes.

To participate by decorating your trunk with a kid-friendly theme and passing out candy, please contact Sheril Ray at [email protected].

More information can be found on the Semones Family YMCA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SemonesYMCA.





