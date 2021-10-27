After 13-5A Title, HP Set for Playoffs

Highland Park polished off another unbeaten run through the District 13-5A volleyball schedule with a sweep of Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (36-5) will face Cleburne in the bi-district round of the Region II playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Midlothian Heritage. The Lady Jackets (18-23) are the fourth-place team from 14-5A.

HP claimed 42 of 43 sets during league play, and has won 17 consecutive matches overall dating back more than two months.

Prior to postseason play, the Lady Scots will travel to face 6A power Haslet Eaton in a warmup match on Friday.