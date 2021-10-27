Lady Scots Run It Back to State Meet

One of the most impressive streaks in Texas high school sports will continue, as Highland Park once again qualified for the Class 5A state meet in girls cross country.

The Lady Scots have been represented by at least one runner annually for the past 42 years — ever since the UIL began sponsoring the state meet.

Most often, HP has sent an entire team, which will be the case again on Nov. 6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The Lady Scots finished second in the team standings at the Region II meet on Tuesday in Grand Prairie.

Charlotte Hudson was the top individual runner for HP at the regional meet, placing fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 7 seconds on the 5-kilometer course at Lynn Creek Park. Sara Cavey was three seconds behind in eighth, while Kayla Dickerson and Grace Hathaway also crossed the line in the top 20.

Lovejoy easily won the regional team crown, while Brighton Mooney of Frisco Independence was the individual champion.

In the boys race, HP did not have any state qualifiers. The Scots finished ninth as a team, led by William Jaudes in 36th place individually.