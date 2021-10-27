Morgan Meyer To Seek Re-Election

State Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, announced Wednesday that he plans to seek a fifth term.

Meyer was first elected to represent District 108 in 2014. Gov. Greg Abbott signed off on Texas’ new political maps on Monday and will be in effect for next year’s primary and general elections, barring any court interventions. The new House District 108 includes North Dallas, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Uptown, and parts of East Dallas and Lake Highlands.

“For the past 10 months, we’ve been focused on real issues to help our state recover from COVID and improve the lives of everyday Texans,” Meyer said. “We passed meaningful property tax relief solutions, fully funded public education, increased funding for law enforcement and continued our fight against human trafficking. I’m grateful to House Speaker Dade Phelan for providing me the opportunity to lead on these issues and for appointing me as Chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, where I’ve been able to have a direct impact on tax reform and reducing property taxes.”

Meyer is a partner at Wick Phillips law firm and lives in University Park with his wife, Keana, and their three children.