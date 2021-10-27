Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OPEN, SEIZE FOR ME

A woman left her wallet in her vehicle while parked at the Good Shepherd Episcopal School at Midway and Northaven Roads on Oct. 22, and a prowler opened the door and took it before 11:06 a.m.

18 Monday

Reported at 6:11 p.m.: a hit-and-run wreck at Preston Forest Square.

19 Tuesday

Before 9:32 a.m., a burglar, somehow armed with the garage door opener, used the device to get inside and steal stuff at a home in the 5700 block of West Hanover Avenue.

Burglarized before 4:58 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Gulfstream Drive.

20 Wednesday

Reported at 8:11 a.m.: road rage. A recklessly barbaric motorist forced another driver off the road near Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane, kicked the other driver’s door hard enough to damage the vehicle, and threatened to choke and kill the other driver.

Reported at 1:52 p.m.: board no more. A crook on Oct. 19 cut a padlock to take lumber from a worksite in the 6000 block of Park Lane.

Stolen before 11:15 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

21 Thursday

Overnight before 12:24 p.m., a prowler took both taillights off a woman’s F250 pickup truck at a home in the 4900 block of Elsby Avenue.

Stolen before 4:19 p.m.: a man’s truck from NorthPark Center.

22 Friday

A burglar pried open a door of a business at Preston Valley Shopping Center, damaged the alarm system, and exited the building before 1:22 p.m.

Before 2:51 p.m., a burglar damaged a window to snatch contents from a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Central Market at Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

Burglarized before 6:06 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 5100 block of Deloache Avenue.

Reported at 9:11 p.m.: The Oct. 21 theft of a catalytic converter off a woman’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Arrested at 11:46 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of getting drunk and breaking a vehicle window outside Inwood Tavern on Inwood Road near Lovers Lane.

23 Saturday

Officers responded at 2:19 a.m. to an alarm at a business in the Preston Forest Shopping Center where one or more burglars had used unknown force to enter through the wallboard.

24 Sunday

Arrested at 2:04 a.m.: 35-year-old woman accused of drunk driving in the 4100 block of Inwood Road.

Officers dispatched to a “burglary in progress” at the Market at Preston Forest arrested a 28-year-old man and gave him a criminal trespassing warning.