Texas Women’s Foundation Luncheon Raises More Than $1 Million

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 36th-annual luncheon, held online for the second year, recently raised more than $1 million.

The annual luncheon is Texas Women’s Foundation’s primary fundraiser in support of its work to advance women’s economic security, leadership, education, health and safety in Texas through research, advocacy, programs and grantmaking. About 4,000 people watched this year’s program themed “My Voice. My Story. Every Woman’s Power to Build Compassion and Community. Debra Hunter Johnson and Lindsay Billingsley served as co-chairs of the luncheon.

“Texas Women’s Foundation is the only foundation in Texas focused on the wellbeing of women and girls, their economic security and opportunities to become leaders,” said Texas Women’s Foundation board chair Hilda Galvan. “We work for women and families across Texas to build strong, equitable communities for all. And it takes all of us to do this work. We hope you’ll join us.”

The program featured a discussion with Angie Thomas, the author of The New York Times bestseller and major motion picture, The Hate U Give, and Cleo Wade, who wrote Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life, Where to Begin and a new children’s novel, What the Road Said, moderated by Laysha Ward, Target executive vice president and chief external engagement officer.

Thomas and Wade shared stories about how they grew up, how they became writers, and who and what inspired them.

For more information about the luncheon, visit the Texas Women’s Foundation website.