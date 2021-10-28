Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Oct. 30-31

Find your dream home this weekend! Check out the beauties below.

Saturday

4310 Holland Ave., Dallas. This beautiful townhome is perched on a tree-lined street. Custom scraped hardwood flooring in living, dining, and kitchen. Deep crown molding, granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an open floor plan. Luxurious primary bedroom on the third floor with spa-like bath and spacious walk-in closet. Close to shopping and restaurants. Washer, dryer, TV over fireplace and refrigerator convey with property. Three bedrooms/ three and a half bathrooms. $639,900. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

3802 S. Versailles Ave, Dallas. Pure luxury in a French-inspired home — first class in every way. French Brown hand-laid wood floors, soaring ceilings, and built-ins galore. Completely renovated, every detail updated, and professionally decorated, this home is perfect for the discerning buyer who desires elegance and convenience. The kitchen and baths are updated with new cabinetry, marble tile, showers, and hardware. This home will not last long and is perfect in every way. Two bedrooms/two and a half baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

8519 Swananoah Road, Dallas. Stunning transitional home in the heart of Bluffview with gorgeous hardwoods, large windows, and sleek architecture. Open floor plan with a large formal living, dual-sided fireplace, and wet bar. Gourmet kitchen with two islands, climate-controlled wine storage, workout room with steam shower, media room, and more. The outdoor spaces boast a remote phantom screen porch, outdoor kitchen, saltwater infinity-edge pool, and separate cabana. Five bedrooms/ seven and a half baths. $2.7 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3901 Travis St. Apt. 220, Dallas. This two-story boasts an updated kitchen with soft-close cabinets and drawers and a dishwasher in 2020. Recent updates to the condo include floor-to-ceiling tiling of the fireplace, freshly painted walls, ceilings, and trim. The updated primary bath includes a new tub, shower, faucets, vanity, and floor. The complex roof was replaced in 2021. Back on the market with no fault of the property. Two bedrooms/one and a half bathrooms. $324,500. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7222 Stefani Dr., Dallas. Full acre with private lake frontage, this home provides a serene setting yet is minutes from Dallas’ best shopping and restaurants. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings leads to a dramatic great room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. Extensively remodeled in 2015, the chef’s kitchen, wet bar, multiple large, open dining and living areas provide a fabulous entertaining flow. An office and downstairs primary suite, with a second study, dual baths, sauna, custom closets, and coffee bar. The second floor has three ensuite bedrooms, a game room, a media room with a full bath, and a storage room. Four bedrooms/ six and a half baths. $1,975,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate