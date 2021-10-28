Preston Hollow House of the Month: 4833 Walnut Hill Lane

Built by Sharif Munir on a fabulous Preston Hollow gated estate, this stunning traditional is nestled on 1.006 acres. Showcasing an open living concept with soaring 12-foot ceilings, the fabulous home boasts incredible entertaining areas combined with a wealth of sophisticated outdoor living spaces, including an expansive loggia with a wood-burning fireplace and kitchen facilities, two separate yet conjoined pools — all overlooking huge, verdant landscaped grounds with room for adding a tennis court. Graciously appointed interiors offer a private study, tiered media room anchored by an expansive kitchen-breakfast area and a great room, a downstairs primary suite with his and hers baths, two guest beds downstairs, game and fitness rooms, a four-car garage, parking, and a motor court.







